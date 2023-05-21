Baja California

At Least 10 Killed, Several Injured in Shooting at Mexico Road Racing Event

By NBC 7 Staff, Brian Holt and Renee Schmiedeberg

Jonathan Alpeyrie/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Ten people are dead and nine others are wounded after gunmen ambushed a group of drivers in Mexico taking part in a Baja California road race Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:18 p.m. Saturday, the racers were traveling from Ensenada to San Felipe, when at least one van with gunmen started firing at several parked cars in a race called "Cachanillazo," Mexican authorities said.

Mexican local, state and federal law enforcement agencies along with the fire department and Red Cross all went to the area to help and investigate the shooting.

Authorities said the suspects have not been found.

The identities of the victims were not released.

