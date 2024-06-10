Wisconsin

10 injured in shooting at Wisconsin rooftop party near college campus

All of the injured were taken to local hospitals.

By The Associated Press

An early morning shooting at a rooftop party in Wisconsin left at least 10 people injured, including teenagers, police said Sunday.

Nine people were injured by gunfire and another was injured by broken glass at the party at a high-rise apartment in downtown Madison.

Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

All of the injured were taken to local hospitals. None had injuries considered to be life-threatening, according to authorities. Madison police said in a Sunday afternoon update that at least one of the injured remained in a hospital.

The victims ranged in age from 14 to 23.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“It is truly a miracle that no one is dead,” Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said at a news conference. “As a community, our hearts are hurting.”

Police were called to the apartment complex around 12:45 a.m.

“These students should have been celebrating summer vacation and not receiving medical treatment,” Barnes said.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Lawsuits 2 hours ago

Woman sues Cold Stone Creamery over lack of real pistachios in pistachio ice cream

Apple Inc. 2 hours ago

Apple expected to enter the artificial intelligence race with ambitions to overtake early leaders

The shooting happened near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, but university officials said no students were known to be among those injured or involved.

No one was in custody Sunday in connection with the shooting.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Wisconsin
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us