10 Firefighters Injured in Downtown LA Explosion, Fire

Approximately 10 firefighters were injured as multiple buildings were on fire in downtown Los Angeles Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire, located in the 300 block of East Boyd Street, was upgraded to a "major emergency" around 6:36 p.m., with an explosion reported on scene, according to the LAFD.

According to the LAFD, 10 firefighters were injured.

As of 7:05 p.m., more than 230 firefighters were responding to the fire and firefighters had moved to a defensive posture for fire attack, the LAFD said.

Several Los Angeles Police Department vehicles were also visible at the scene.

Massive explosion in DTLA. 10 firefighters possibly injured. A witness shot this video and said debris was raining from the sky @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/LtzQpEqH37 — Darsha Philips (@DarshaPhilips) May 17, 2020

