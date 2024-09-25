Recalls

10th death reported in Boar's Head deli meat listeria outbreak

The latest fatality was reported in New York, bringing the total deaths to two each in New York and South Carolina and one each in Illinois, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida, Tennessee and New Mexico.

By Jonel Aleccia | Associated Press

A 10th person has died in the listeria outbreak that shuttered a Boar's Head deli meat plant, federal health officials said Wednesday.

At least 59 people in 19 states have been sickened by the bacteria first detected in liverwurst made at the Jarratt, Virginia, plant. Illnesses were reported between late May and late August, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. All of those who fell ill were hospitalized.

The Sarasota, Florida-based company announced on Sept. 13 that it was closing the Jarratt plant and discontinuing production of liverwurst. The moves came after inspection reports revealed problems including mold, insects, dripping water and meat and fat residue on walls, floors and equipment dating back at least two years.

Boar's Head faces multiple lawsuits related to the deaths and illnesses.

The plant hasn't operated since late July, when officials with the U.S. Agriculture Department suspended inspections and the firm recalled more than 7 million pounds of deli meats because of potential contamination.

Boar's Head officials have said they “regret and deeply apologize” for contamination in their products.

Listeria infections are caused by a hardy type of bacteria that can survive and even thrive during refrigeration. An estimated 1,600 people get listeria food poisoning each year and about 260 die, according to the CDC. Infections can be hard to pinpoint because symptoms may occur up to 10 weeks after eating contaminated food.

You should seek medical care and tell the doctor about eating possibly contaminated food if you have a fever and other symptoms of possible listeriosis
