A search for eight Camp Pendleton Marines was underway Friday morning following a "training mishap" involving an Amphibious Assault Vehicle (AAV) near San Clemente Island in Los Angeles County, according to the United States Marine Corps. One Marine died following the training incident.

Marines in the AAV reported that the vehicle began to take on water during a routine exercise at approximately 5:45 p.m. Thursday evening.

One Marine assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, in San Diego County. That Marine died.

Two other Marines were taken to San Diego-area hospitals. One remains in critical condition.

The USS John Finn, three U.S. Navy helicopters, and multiple small boats from other Naval ships were being aided by a U.S. Coast Guard ship and a helicopter from Coast Guard Sector San Diego in the search efforts for the remaining eight service members.

Colonel Christopher Bronzi, 15th MEU Commanding Officer, tweeted early Friday, "We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. I ask that you keep our Marines, Sailors, and their families in your prayers as we continue our search."

