MMA Star Cain Velasquez Jailed After Calif. Shooting, Sources Say; Charges Unclear

San Jose police are investigating a shooting near Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue in Morgan Hill, California.

Sources with direct knowledge of the investigation confirm for NBC Bay Area that the shooting reported Monday involves UFC and WWE star Cain Velasquez.

Police have not released the circumstances or motive but said one man was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and another man was arrested.

Velasquez was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail and is being held on no bail but it is unclear what charges he faces.

The former UFC heavyweight champion and wrestling star was born in Salinas and lives in the South Bay.

The shooting was reported at 3:14 p.m. PT, police said.

Further information regarding the shooting wasn't immediately available.

Police asked the public to avoid the area.

