1 person is dead and 12 are trapped in a former Colorado gold mine

One person is dead and 12 are trapped in a former Colorado gold mine after an elevator malfunctioned at the tourist site, authorities said Thursday.

The elevator descending into the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine near the town of Cripple Creek had a mechanical issue around 500 feet (152 meters) beneath the surface, creating a “severe danger for the participants” and one person was killed, Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell said at a press conference.

Twelve people are still at the bottom of the mine, which is about 1,000 feet (305 meters) beneath the surface. They are in safe conditions and in communication with authorities, said Mikesell. Rescuers are working to get the elevator back online.

Mikesell declined to identify the victim or say how they died. Two children were involved but it was unclear if they were among those who were trapped.

Eleven people who were involved in the elevator incident were rescued and four of them had minor injuries, Mikesell said.

The sheriff said they could rescue the trapped group by rope if necessary, but were hoping to get the elevator system safely working. The state was sending an elevator expert to the scene.

“We want to inspect it, make sure it’s safe before bringing them back up with it,” Mikesell said. “We do have a plan B and a plan C already set in place with rescue officers.”

Authorities were communicating with the trapped group with radios, but the group had not been told the extent of the problem with the elevator, according to Mikesell, who added, “That’s because I want to keep people calm.”

Among those trapped was a member of the family mining operation who has mine rescue experience, Mikesell said.

Responders are trying to asses if the damage done to the elevator could lead to another failure before they send it back down

Mikesell said the last time there was an incident was in the 1980s but did not say what that was.

Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement that the state was sending resources for the rescue effort.

“We will do everything possible and assist the county to ensure a speedy and safe resolution of the situation,” said Polis.

The mine opened in the 1800s and was closed in the 1960s but still operates tours. The mine's website describes a one-hour tour in which visitors descend 100 stories into the earth. It says visitors can see veins of gold in the rock and ride an underground tram.

Cripple Creek is a town of about 1,100 people located southwest of Colorado Springs.