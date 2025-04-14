Florida

1 dead, 5 missing after boat capsizes off Florida coast, Coast Guard says

The vessel reportedly had 10 people on board and had departed from the Bahamas.

One person has died and the U.S. Coast Guard continues to search for five people missing after a boat flipped more than 20 miles off the St. Lucie Inlet in Florida on Friday.

The vessel reportedly had 10 people on board and had departed from the Bahamas, NBC affiliate WPTV reported, citing the USCG.

Coast guard officials were able to rescue four people after a good Samaritan reported the incident.

One of the survivors suffered serious injuries, and the other three suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, Martin County Fire Rescue said.

Five others have not been found.

"I saw a Coast Guard helicopter flying overhead," Graham Marshall, who witnessed the scene, told WPTV. "It was just going up and down the beach, and I kind of thought it might have been just looking around."

Authorities have not provided details about what may have caused the boat to flip.

"It can get rough out there, especially 30 miles out," he said. "Yeah, if you don't know what you're doing, it couldn't be good."

