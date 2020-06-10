Montgomery County Could Enter Phase 2 Reopening Next Week

Phase two of reopening Montgomery County, Maryland, could begin next week, the county executive said Wednesday.

Entering phase two is dependent upon county-specific COVID-19 meeting reopening criteria.

County Executive Marc Elrich said phase two would include expanded child care availability, fitness centers and gyms reopening with capacity limitations, houses of worship reopening with distancing, outdoor gatherings with maximum capacity expanded to 50 people, indoor dining with distancing, and retail stores open indoors with limits of one customer for every 200 square feet.

REOPENING NEWS: If data trends continue, our Phase 2 reopening is likely to begin sometime next week. We expect to allow modified indoor retail shopping and indoor religious services, lap swimming and more. Details: https://t.co/1TPmOxLrsK pic.twitter.com/RLYWMGbzTB — Marc Elrich (@Marc_Elrich) June 10, 2020

The county will coordinate plans with Prince George’s County and Washington, D.C.