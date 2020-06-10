COVID-19

Montgomery County Could Enter Phase 2 Reopening Next Week

By Chris Gordon

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich wearing a face mask and gloves
Phase two of reopening Montgomery County, Maryland, could begin next week, the county executive said Wednesday.

Entering phase two is dependent upon county-specific COVID-19 meeting reopening criteria.

County Executive Marc Elrich said phase two would include expanded child care availability, fitness centers and gyms reopening with capacity limitations, houses of worship reopening with distancing, outdoor gatherings with maximum capacity expanded to 50 people, indoor dining with distancing, and retail stores open indoors with limits of one customer for every 200 square feet.

The county will coordinate plans with Prince George’s County and Washington, D.C.

