Minor Earthquake Rumbles Near Epicenter of 2011 Virginia Quake

By Carissa DiMargo

A minor earthquake rumbled the ground Monday morning near Louisa, Virginia, the epicenter of the much more powerful 2011 quake that was felt up and down the East Coast.

Monday morning's temblor, which was recorded at 5:04 a.m., was far milder, at a magnitude of just 2.7. Its epicenter was 9 kilometers south of Louisa, at a depth of 4 kilometers, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Louisa is located about 30 miles east of Charlottesville.

On the afternoon of Aug. 23, 2011, a 5.8-magnitude quake struck near Mineral, Virginia, in Louisa County — and people as far away as Georgia and Canada reported feeling it. No larger earthquake has ever hit closer to D.C.

Did you feel Monday morning's quake? Let us know. Email tips@nbcwashington.com.

