Michelin Announces DC's Bib Gourmand List for 2021

Six new additions made the list

By Camille Furst

lamb dish
Sababa

The Michelin Guide released its 2021 list of recommended restaurants serving “Bib Gourmand,” where great food is offered at modest prices.

The list includes 47 restaurants in the D.C. area. Here's the full list.

To earn a Bib Gourmand, restaurants must be able to serve two courses and either a glass of wine or a dessert for around $40 before tax and tip.

Six new additions made the cut this year, including Ellē in Mount Pleasant, Karma Modern Indian located north of Chinatown, Makan in Columbia Heights, Queen’s English on 11th Street NW, Residents Café & Bar in Dupont Circle and Hitching Post in Petworth.

Some restaurants were taken off the list, including Ambar, Federalist Pig and Millie's.

