By the end of Wednesday, Marylanders are expected to have a better idea of what phase one of reopening will look like and where the state stands on beginning recovery.

Governor Larry Hogan will detail his plans for phase one at a press conference at 5 p.m. You can stream it on NBCWashington.com or in the NBC Washington app.

Hogan is expected to announce a progressive reopening in line with the "Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery" plan announced last month. He's previously said he hopes the state can begin a “well-thought-out, gradual, safe and effective” process in May.

The county executives for Prince George's and Montgomery counties both say reopening needs to take a regional approach and expect Hogan to let some Maryland counties set their own pace.

"We're gonna just have to make decisions that may be different than decisions that may be made throughout the rest of the state," Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said.

"We're very concerned about making any decisions that may be premature, that may cause additional illness," Alsobrooks said, citing that intensive care units in the county have been running at 80% capacity on average.

Phase one of Hogan’s reopening plan could include loosening restrictions on things like religious services, car washes and outdoor fitness classes. According to the road map, it would also bring the end of the statewide stay-at-home order.

The Governor's office would not confirm that he will address those specific restrictions at Wednesday's press conference. But he's expected to indicate where the state stands on progress towards phase one.

Yesterday, Maryland reported 70 new deaths from Monday to Tuesday. That's one of the state's biggest daily death tolls.

Maryland also added 688 new cases of the virus. About 60 percent of those were in Montgomery and Prince George's Counties.

Nearby Virginia is preparing to reopen much of the state, but the capital region won't follow as soon. Gov. Ralph Northam allowed localities in Northern Virginia to extend the shutdown through at least May 28. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is expected to extend the city's stay-at-home order this week.