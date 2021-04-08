Man Struck by Bullet While Sleeping in Bed in Northwest DC

A man was struck in the back by a bullet while sleeping in a bed early Thursday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The victim said he heard a noise and felt pain in his back about 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Farragut Street NW, police said. His wife woke up because of the noise and saw he had been shot. A person who was in the basement also heard the noise, went to the first floor and also witnessed the victim had been shot.

The victim was conscious and breathing, police said.

The victim, who was back at home Thursday night, told Telemundo 44’s Alberto Pimienta the bullet is lodged in his back.

No arrests have been made, and no description of a suspect is available, police said.