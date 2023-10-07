ZooLights at the National Zoo is back, but will cost $6 per ticket this winter

Spooky season has only just begun, but the holidays are never far behind.

Institutions around D.C. are already prepping for fan-favorite winter events, and the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute is no exception. The zoo will glimmer and sparkle during its annual ZooLights event starting Nov. 24.

But the 15th year of ZooLights comes with one big change: a $6 price tag per ticket.

In previous years, ZooLights was free. Tickets for the event had to be reserved separately from normal zoo entry. But visitors could stop by the National Zoo later than normal, at no cost, to enjoy colorful holiday light displays and 3D glowing animal lanterns.

"The ticket fee is needed to offset the significant increase in costs associated with running this event," the National Zoo said in a press release.

Regular daytime passes to the zoo are still free. According to the release, on regular admission nights, the Zoo will close to all visitors at 4 p.m., then reopen to ZooLights ticket holders at 5 p.m.

If you're a National Zoo member, you can reserve up to six entry passes to ZooLights for free, during three exclusive Member Nights, according to the release.

Here's the full list of ZooLights dates:

Nov. 24, 25 and 26

Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 2 and 3. Nov. 30 is a Member Night.

Dec. 7, 8, 9 and 10. Dec. 7 is a Member Night.

Dec. 14, 15, 16 and 17. Dec. 14 is a Member Night.

Dec. 21, 22 and 23

Dec. 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30.

ZooLights runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. most days. On Sundays, it ends an hour earlier, with the zoo closing at 8 p.m.

Visitors to ZooLights will get to look at "130 lanterns depicting ocean, desert, grassland, rainforest and polar habitats, and the animals that call them home," according to the release.

If you stop by, you can also buy holiday snacks like s'mores, holiday cookies and seasonal gelato, and watch live musical performances from local artists and school groups.

Parking is available for pre-purchase online for $30 per vehicle. Zoo members can get one reserved parking pass for free.

ZooLights will take place rain or shine. Tickets will go on sale starting Oct. 26.