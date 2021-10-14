Zebra on the Loose Found Dead in Maryland, Two Still on the Run

One of the zebras still on the loose in Maryland was found dead within the last week, according to Prince George’s County Department of Environment.

The department said the zebra was caught in a snare trap which was set up near the property the zebras had escaped from.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police is investigating.

PG County's Department of Environment said only three zebras were ever missing. Two zebras now remain on the loose.

Animal control officials are continuing their efforts to trap those still on the run.

The zebras got away from a private farm near Upper Marlboro. They have been on the run since September.

Animal control has been trying to catch them by setting up a feeding station and a 8-foot tall corral.

News4’s Pat Collins goes on the search for the missing zebras still on the loose in Maryland. Here’s how animal control is trying to catch them.

"They are animals that you just can't walk up and put a lasso on," Chief Rodney Taylor from Prince George’s Animal Control said. "They're going to run away from you."

The zebras are owned by Jerry Holly, a wealthy breeder and trader of exotic animals, who has a history of keeping unusual pets.