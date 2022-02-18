Youngkin IT Official Out After Less Than a Month

Gov. Glenn Youngkin's pick to lead Virginia's information technology agency is leaving the post after less than a month for reasons that are unclear.

Phil Wittmer is stepping down from his role, the governor's office confirmed to the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Friday. No explanation for his departure was provided, the newspaper reported.

Youngkin's press team did not respond to questions from The Associated Press.

Wittmer's hiring as the chief information officer of the Virginia Information Technologies Agency, known as VITA, was announced in late January.

He previously served in a similar role in Kansas after a long career in the private sector, the newspaper reported.

He could not immediately be reached by AP for comment.

Youngkin, a Republican, took office in January, ushering in a new slate of leadership for most state agencies.