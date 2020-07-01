coronavirus

Young Maryland Residents Have ‘Shockingly' High Coronavirus Rate, Governor Says

“Younger people seem to be acting and feeling as if they’re bulletproof"

By Andrea Swalec

Ocean City boardwalk crowds
Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

The coronavirus is spreading among young people in Maryland as they ignore public health guidelines, the governor said in an update Wednesday. 

People under 35 have a percent positivity rate that is “shockingly 52 percent higher” than for people 35 and older, Gov. Larry Hogan said at a state Board of Public Works meeting. Many young people are asymptomatic but could infect people who are more vulnerable, he said.

“Younger people seem to be acting and feeling as if they’re bulletproof,” Hogan said. 

Maryland now has an overall positivity rate of 4.72%. The positivity rate indicates the percentage of total tests that return positive for the virus. The governor’s office did not immediately respond to an inquiry on the positivity rate for people under 35. 

Every major state metric indicates progress in containing the spread of the virus, Hogan said. 

Coronavirus in Maryland Jun 25

Prince George's to Reopen Under Full Phase 2 Monday Evening

coronavirus Jun 8

Coronavirus Hospitalizations Hit Low Point in Maryland, Governor Says

All Maryland residents are advised to continue to follow social distancing guidelines, wear face masks in public and avoid large gatherings. 

Since the start of the pandemic, Maryland says nearly 68,000 people have been diagnosed with the virus. At least 3,077 people have died. 

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMarylandLarry HoganCoronavirus in Maryland
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us