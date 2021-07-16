Montgomery County

Young Child Found Alone in White Oak; Police Searching for Guardian

Montgomery County police are trying to find the boy's parent or guardians

A young boy was found alone in White Oak, Maryland, Thursday evening and authorities are trying to find his parent or guardian, police said.

The boy is about 3 or 4 years old, Montgomery County Police said.

He was found about 10:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of January Drive, police said.

Officers and residents of the area couldn’t find the boy’s parents or guardians.

Police are caring for the child until his parents or guardians can be found. Please call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 if you have any information.

