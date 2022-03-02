Takoma Park

Young Child Found Alone in Takoma Park: Police

A photo distributed by police shows the child wearing yellow slippers

By NBC Washington Staff

Shutterstock

A young child was found alone outside a grocery store in Takoma Park, Maryland, on Wednesday, and police are seeking help from the public. 

The little boy was seen “wandering around alone” outside Universal Super Market in the 8600 block of Flower Avenue at about 10:45 a.m., Takoma Park Police said at about 11:30 a.m. 

A photo distributed by police shows the child wearing yellow slippers. 

If you know this child or can help, call police at 301-270-1100.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Takoma ParkChild Found
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us