Young Child Found Alone in Takoma Park: Police

A young child was found alone outside a grocery store in Takoma Park, Maryland, on Wednesday, and police are seeking help from the public.

The little boy was seen “wandering around alone” outside Universal Super Market in the 8600 block of Flower Avenue at about 10:45 a.m., Takoma Park Police said at about 11:30 a.m.

Takoma Park Police are seeking your help to reunite this young child with his family. He was found wandering around alone at 8639 Flower Avenue, Takoma Park, MD (in front of Universal Super Market) at approximately 10:45 am. If you know who he is, please call us at 301-270-1100. pic.twitter.com/MaK5eitu8N — Takoma Park Police (@TakomaParkPD) March 2, 2022

A photo distributed by police shows the child wearing yellow slippers.

If you know this child or can help, call police at 301-270-1100.

