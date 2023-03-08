Loudoun County

You Can No Longer Own Kangaroos, Baboons or Wolf Hybrids in Loudoun County

By Matthew Stabley

File photos of a kangaroo, a baboon and a wolf hybrid.
The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors prohibited private ownership of several exotic and venomous animals Tuesday.

Virginia law already prohibits many wild and exotic animals like bears and big cats, the Board said.

Loudoun County’s revised animal ordinance includes bans on wolf hybrids, kangaroos, scorpions, baboons, alligators, venomous snakes and other venomous reptiles, and non-native venomous spiders. The breeding of such animals also is prohibited.

Residents who already own those animals will be allowed to keep them but will be required to register them, the Board said.

The ordinance does not pertain to places like zoos that are licensed or permitted through state and federal agencies like the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

Loudoun County Animal Services (LCAS) proposed the ordinance revision as its officers have come across venomous animals while making routine calls. Antivenom isn’t readily available in the county, making the animals a public safety concern.

LCAS officers also have investigated complaints about wolf-hybrids, scorpions, monkeys and venomous snake species.

