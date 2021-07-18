Yellow Line Service Restored After Unauthorized Person on Tracks at Pentagon City

Yellow and Blue line service was restored Sunday afternoon after an unauthorized person was reported on the train tracks at Pentagon City station, Metro said.

Arlington County Police said a suspect wanted for larceny from a business fled authorities into the Pentagon City Metro.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Service was suspended around 2:27 p.m, restored almost an hour and a half later, and then suspended again just before 5 p.m. between L'Enfant Plaza/Arlington Cemetery and National Airport.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Arlington Fire and EMS said. It is unclear how they became injured.

Shuttles were established and residual delays were expected.

Yellow line service was restored between Huntington and Mount Vernon Square just before 5:30 p.m., Metro said. The suspect is now in custody, police said.

News4 has reached out to Metro for more information.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story