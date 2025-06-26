Yards Park visitors perplexed by signs prohibiting swimming at canal basin

For years, families have splashed and played in the Yards Park Canal Basin to cool down on hot summer days. But now visitors say they're confused by signs warning them not to swim or wade in the water at the Navy Yard attraction.

The Capitol Riverfront BID's website shows photos of people in the water at the Canal Basin.

But signs posted around the basin say it's not a pool and swimming, bathing and wading are prohibited.

“Online on Google, the images, it shows, like, fountains and waterfalls and a lot of people playing in the water," said Raymond Liu, who was visiting from Loudoun County, Virginia.

Liu and other visitors looking to beat the intense heat said didn't know swimming wasn't allowed until they showed up and saw the signs.

“I was super surprised because the picture and the picture when you look at this place has people in it, so that’s weird,” said one woman who came to the fountain with her swimsuit and beach towel.

Part of the caption under a photo on the Capitol Riverfront's website read "splashing, wading, and cooling off in the fresh water of this decorative water feature on hot summer days." But later Thursday, after News4 reached out about the confusion over the signs, the caption under the photo changed to: "The Canal Basin and Waterwall pay homage to the historic canal that once ran from the Anacostia River to the U.S. Capitol Building."

Adding to the confusion, there's nothing on the website that states swimming isn't allowed. A "water features" section on the website's FAQ page says, "The canal basin is 11 inches deep. No cloth diapers allowed. No dogs allowed. There is no lifeguard on duty so use at your own risk." under the question "Can kids play in the fountains and canal basin?"

“Why does your picture show people playing in it if you’re not supposed to be in it?" the woman told News4. “I think that they should change their photos that they’re having for the attraction so that people know what you're coming to."

Other signs tell people not to put their faces in the water to maintain a hygienic environment.

"The canal basin was not designed or constructed with the infrastructure or systems to adhere to public recreational facilities standards. … it is just that — a basin — it is not a public pool. … it's a water feature," the Capitol Riverfront BID said in a statement to News4.

The organization went on to say, "We recognize that people may use the basin as a cooling off place at their discretion and in the past our messaging about the basin was unclear … but to ensure that we adhere with the District's laws … we need to keep the public aware of its purpose and usage."