WWII Explosives Found in Maryland ‘Rendered Safe' by Army

Grenade and mortar round found among late military veteran’s belongings

By Ana Rocío Alvarez

World War II explosives that belonged to a veteran who recently died were analyzed and disabled Saturday night in Montgomery County, Maryland.

The Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service called the U.S. Army Military Explosive Ordnance Unit to dispose of a grenade and a mortar round found in a home on Beekman Place in Potomac.

The fire department said the veteran’s family called about 8:30 p.m. after finding the grenade and mortar among his belongings. 

The Army set up a disposal site in a park off Tuckerman Lane.

The explosives were “rendered safe” after 1 a.m., according to Montgomery County fire spokesman Pete Piringer.

