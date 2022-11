A familiar radio voice revealed he is battling lung cancer.

WTOP's Neal Augenstein discovered the issue over the past few weeks.

Hi, Twitter friends. Over the past 2 months I've had a dry cough, suspicious x-rays, CAT scans. Last week, had a bronchoscopy w biopsy. It showed adenocarcinoma -- a slow-growing form of lung cancer -- that spread to a lymph node in the middle of my chest. A CT scan showed... pic.twitter.com/firSoLjpnw — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) November 26, 2022

His doctors are working with him on a treatment plan.

He hopes to work from home during his treatment.