WSSC Workers ‘Lucky to Be Alive' After Car Plows Into Work Site

WSSC Water workers experienced the scare of their lives as a car blasted through their work site in Clinton, Maryland, Tuesday night.

Cornelius Wright and his crew were spread across their work site fixing pipes under Brandywine Road around 10:30 p.m. when they saw a car quickly approaching and eventually crashing into their site. Wright said it sounded like a loud explosion.

“I had no time. I didn’t even know what to do,” Wright said.

Wright raced out of the way, but one worker was pinned against a fence and suffered a fractured leg. The worker described the pain as a 10 out of 10.

Quick thinking by another one of the crew may have saved workers in the trench below. That worker moved the scoop bucket of the crane over the hole, stopping the car and protecting workers who were down below.

Although everyone is expected to be all right, the crew has a message for drivers who pass through these work zones.

“In this situation, we’re incredibly lucky. There could be four people who at this point are hospitalized but could potentially be dead,” said Dan Hamilton of WSSC Water.

Prince George’s County police are investigating this accident, but they couldn’t provide more details on the driver.

For Wright, who has a wife and three kids, he said he’s simply grateful he got to go home that night.