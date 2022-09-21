Wreath, Name Directory Burned at Vietnam Veterans Memorial in DC

Someone vandalized the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., this week, burning a wreath and a name directory at the memorial honoring those who served in the Vietnam War.

A spokesperson for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund told News4 the vandalism happened on Sunday, two days before a man threw a bucket of red paint on the Washington Monument and scrawled profanity. It's unclear if the two incidents are related.

"We are saddened to say that vandals struck the site of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. this week. A wreath that had been laid at The Wall was burned as well as one of our name directories. Please know that we are working with the appropriate authorities on it and that we will be replacing the name directory as soon as possible," the nonprofit organization posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

Photos from the organization show ashes where there once laid a wreath and the edges of the name directory blackened with soot.

News4 has reached out to the U.S. Park Police for more information on the vandalism and is waiting to hear back.