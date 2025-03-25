‘Worst nightmare': Mother of 4 killed by speeding driver in Landover

Disturbing surveillance video captured the moment a family was ripped apart and four children lost their mother.

Loved ones told News4 Patricia Riddick was killed Friday night when a black Genesis slammed into her SUV at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Belle Haven in Landover, Maryland.

“She was three minutes away from home….” said Crystal Bandy, Riddick’s mother-in-law. “Three minutes. It was the worst three minutes of our life.”

Investigators said the driver of the Genesis had taken off from a traffic stop earlier and was being chased by Prince George's County police officers before the fatal collision.

“It’s just hard,” Bandy said. “It’s not fair.”

She said Riddick had just picked up her daughter and was on her way home.

“The worst nightmare of our life,” she said. “And to me, I'm just waiting for somebody to pinch me and say it’s not, it’s just a dream, it’s not real.”

Days after the deadly crash, dozens of friends and family members gathered in Anacostia Park to remember the 34-year-old. Loved ones described her as a fun-loving and devoted mother.

“She loved her kids,” said family member Dena Wynn. “Like she would have laid down her own life for her children, her family.”

They said the moving memorial filled with candles and black and purple balloons comes as the family deals with another devastating tragedy in just over a year.

“Last year was a rough year for us because she lost both of her kids’ fathers… We’re broken. We have a 14-year-old, we have an eight-year-old, we have a seven-year-old and we have a four-year-old that don’t have no parents…” Bandy said. “She was their everything.”

At last update, a rep for the Maryland Attorney General's office did not comment on the investigation, and there was no word on the charges the driver of the Genesis will face.