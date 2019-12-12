baseball

World Champ Nats Switch Around Some Duties on Coaching Staff

The World Series champion Washington Nationals are shifting around some duties among members of manager Dave Martinez's coaching staff.

Tim Bogar will move to bench coach from first base. Bob Henley goes across the diamond to first base after working at third — where he earned the moniker Bob Sendley for his aggressive style. Chip Hale switches to third base from bench coach.

One new member of Washington's staff is assistant hitting coach Pat Roessler. He replaces Joe Dillon, who was hired by the Philadelphia Phillies as their hitting coach.

Martinez heads into his third season as Washington's manager in 2020.

