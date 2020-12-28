Baltimore

Workers Released From Hospital After Baltimore Explosion

All but two construction workers injured last week in an explosion at a high-rise building in Baltimore have been released from hospitals as officials continue to investigate what caused the incident.

Twenty-one workers were taken to area hospitals following an explosion Wednesday on the 16th floor of the downtown building, where the offices of Baltimore Gas and Electric Company are located.

Photos: Explosion at Baltimore High-Rise Leaves Several Injured

A total of 23 people were injured, and a window-washing crew was temporarily trapped on dangling scaffolding.

The utility said Sunday that a high-rise crane had safely removed the damaged scaffolding and work is underway to repair the building’s damaged roof and windows.

