Worker trapped after DC row house partly collapses on V Street NW

A row house partially collapsed in Northwest Washington, D.C., on Monday morning, trapping a worker inside, D.C. officials said.

The worker was part of a crew demolishing the two-story row home in the 1100 block of V Street NW. They were in the basement when the collapse happened, leaving them “severely trapped,” D.C. Fire and EMS officials said in a statement on social media.

The worker remained trapped more than an hour after the collapse was reported, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

Collapse with entrapment 1100 block V St NW. significant collapse rear of 2 story row house with a worker severely trapped. Working to shore and secure hazard area. Rescue operations in progress. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/3rCMXE1d8p — DC Fire and EMS Department (@dcfireems) December 23, 2024

Photos show debris piled near a building that looks destroyed from the back and first responders in D.C. Fire and EMS uniforms climbing over rubble. A yellow pole appears to prop up part of an upper-floor room that's tilted downward.

“Patient is trapped under bricks,” an emergency dispatcher can be heard saying on audio of a call to authorities.

Crews are working to rescue the trapped worker and secure hazards, and nearby buildings could be compromised, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

"Proceeding with extreme caution due to precarious condition of structure," D.C. Fire and EMS said.

It’s unclear why the building collapsed.