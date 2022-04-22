Worker Shot Near Construction Zone in Southeast DC: Police

A worker at a construction zone was shot late Thursday in Southeast Washington, D.C., while he was directing traffic, police said.

The victim was holding a stop/slow sign as crews worked on a road near Howard Road SE, outside the Anacostia Metro station, a 7th District watch commander told News4.

Someone rode up on a rental bicycle and shot the victim twice, striking his left leg, police said. Officers were called about 11:55 p.m.

One of the victim’s coworkers began rushing him to a hospital in Prince George’s County, then stopped to flag down D.C. Fire and EMS near Nannie Helen Burroughs and Minnesota Avenues in Northeast, police said.

D.C. Fire and EMS took the victim to a hospital. He was conscious and breathing when he arrived, police said.

D.C. police said the victim isn’t a worker for the District Department of Transportation. No further information about his identity was immediately released.

No arrests have been announced.

Crews were seen working at the construction zone along Howard Road early Friday, hours after the shooting.

