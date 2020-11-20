Worker Shot in Head During Robbery at DC Construction Site

A construction worker was shot during a robbery at a construction site in Northeast D.C. Wednesday.

The victim, identified by his family as Elías Flores, was shot in the head and is hospitalized. He is on the brink of death, his son told Telemundo 44 Friday afternoon.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

At about 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, the suspect entered a home under construction in the 1600 block of Olive Street NE, brandished a gun and shot Flores. The suspect then took property, which was not described by police, and fled the scene.

Flores was in charge of construction at the house, his son said. An employee called 911.

The suspect, who faces assault charges with intent to kill and allegedly fled on a red Jump bicycle, has yet to be identified.

MPD seeks assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill offense that occurred on 11/18/20 in the 1600 block of Olive Street, NE



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411



Release: https://t.co/snnOlmX342 pic.twitter.com/s6rmWOU8Ra — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) November 19, 2020

Flores is a native of El Salvador and has been in the region for more than 20 years. Associates describe him as a hard-working man and owner of a construction company.

Anyone with information can contact authorities at 202-727-9099. A reward of up to $ 10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator.