Worker Killed in Maryland Garbage Truck Crash

A garbage truck rolled over in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, Tuesday morning, crushing and killing a worker on the truck.

The truck was near the intersection of Broadwater Drive and Blaine Road in Deale about 11:15 a.m. when it moved over to allow a car to pass.

Two wheels fell into a ditch, causing the truck to roll over.

One of the two workers hanging off the back of the truck was crushed. He died at the scene.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He was identified as 54-year-old Francisco Javier Madero of Glen Burnie.

No charges were filed.