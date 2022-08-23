Anne Arundel County

Worker Killed in Maryland Garbage Truck Crash

Truck rolled over, crushing man

By NBCWashington Staff

A garbage truck rolled over in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, Tuesday morning, crushing and killing a worker on the truck.

The truck was near the intersection of Broadwater Drive and Blaine Road in Deale about 11:15 a.m. when it moved over to allow a car to pass.

Two wheels fell into a ditch, causing the truck to roll over.

One of the two workers hanging off the back of the truck was crushed. He died at the scene.    

He was identified as 54-year-old Francisco Javier Madero of Glen Burnie.

No charges were filed.

