Worker Killed in Maryland Garbage Truck Crash

A garbage truck rolled over in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, Tuesday morning, crushing and killing a worker on the truck.
The truck was near the intersection of Broadwater Drive and Blaine Road in Deale about 11:15 a.m. when it moved over to allow a car to pass.
Two wheels fell into a ditch, causing the truck to roll over.
One of the two workers hanging off the back of the truck was crushed. He died at the scene.
He was identified as 54-year-old Francisco Javier Madero of Glen Burnie.
No charges were filed.
Get updates on what's happening in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.