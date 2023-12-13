Worker killed in hit-and-run on Beltway in Montgomery County

A member of a work crew was hit and killed on the Capital Beltway in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Wednesday by a driver who fled, authorities say.

The name of the worker was not immediately released.

A tree-cutting crew was working along the Inner Loop of the Beltway near Georgia Avenue when a driver hit the worker at about 10:15 a.m., Maryland State Police say.

The driver kept going, and police are asking for help. Anyone who was in the area of the crash or who may have relevant information is asked to contact state police at 301-424-2101. Tips can be made anonymously.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Police urge anyone who witnessed the fatal pedestrian crash to contact Rockville BK at 301-424-2101. Callers may remain confidential. The investigation continues at the scene while two lanes remain blocked on the inner loop of I-495 near Georgia Ave in Montgomery Co. — MD State Police (@MDSP) December 13, 2023

To try to prevent tragedies, Maryland has move-over laws that require drivers to change lanes or slow down “when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying warning signals – including hazard warning lights, road flares, or other caution signals including traffic cones, caution signs, or non-vehicular warning signs.”

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.