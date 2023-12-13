Maryland

Worker killed in hit-and-run on Beltway in Montgomery County

A tree-cutting crew was working along the Inner Loop of the Beltway near Georgia Avenue when a driver hit the worker at about 10:15 a.m., Maryland State Police say

By Andrea Swalec

A member of a work crew was hit and killed on the Capital Beltway in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Wednesday by a driver who fled, authorities say.

The name of the worker was not immediately released.

A tree-cutting crew was working along the Inner Loop of the Beltway near Georgia Avenue when a driver hit the worker at about 10:15 a.m., Maryland State Police say.

The driver kept going, and police are asking for help. Anyone who was in the area of the crash or who may have relevant information is asked to contact state police at 301-424-2101. Tips can be made anonymously.

To try to prevent tragedies, Maryland has move-over laws that require drivers to change lanes or slow down “when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying warning signals – including hazard warning lights, road flares, or other caution signals including traffic cones, caution signs, or non-vehicular warning signs.”

