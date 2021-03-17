Worker Hurt, Neighbors Checked for Injuries After Crane Tips in Northwest DC

A construction worker is seriously hurt and two neighbors of a building under construction are being evaluated for possible injuries after a crane tipped over Wednesday in Northwest D.C., officials say.

The crane crushed the roof of a two-story townhouse located next to a building under construction, alarming video footage from the D.C. fire department shows. The accident occurred before 9:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of 11th Street NW, a few blocks southeast of Logan Circle.

A worker was on a rooftop when the crane tipped, the fire department said. Firefighters used an aerial tower to get the worker to ground level. Video appears to show someone on a stretcher.

Video footage shows all four wheels of a huge truck carrying the crane lifted off the ground.

The worker has serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening, the fire department said.

Residents of the townhouse were evacuated from their home and were being evaluated for any possible injuries.

Information was not immediately released on why the accident may have occurred.

