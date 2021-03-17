construction accident

Worker Hurt, Neighbors Checked for Injuries After Crane Tips in Northwest DC

The accident occurred on 11th Street NW, a few blocks southeast of Logan Circle

By NBC Washington Staff

dc crane accident 1
DC Fire and EMS

A construction worker is seriously hurt and two neighbors of a building under construction are being evaluated for possible injuries after a crane tipped over Wednesday in Northwest D.C., officials say. 

The crane crushed the roof of a two-story townhouse located next to a building under construction, alarming video footage from the D.C. fire department shows. The accident occurred before 9:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of 11th Street NW, a few blocks southeast of Logan Circle. 

A worker was on a rooftop when the crane tipped, the fire department said. Firefighters used an aerial tower to get the worker to ground level. Video appears to show someone on a stretcher. 

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Video footage shows all four wheels of a huge truck carrying the crane lifted off the ground. 

The worker has serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening, the fire department said. 

Local

Ralph Northam 2 hours ago

Virginia Governor Restores Voting Rights to 69K Ex-Felons

Crime and Courts 3 hours ago

Virginia Man Found Guilty of Child Sex, Pornography Charges Ahead of Murder Trial

Residents of the townhouse were evacuated from their home and were being evaluated for any possible injuries.

Information was not immediately released on why the accident may have occurred.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

construction accidentLogan CircleNorthwest DC
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us