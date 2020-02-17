Local
Work Begins on $20M Beach Replenishment Project in Virginia

The federal government shut down in 2019 delayed the start of the project

By Associated Press

An aerial view of oceanfront homes at Sandbridge Beach, (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

A $20 million project to replenish a 5-mile stretch of beach in Virginia is beginning after scheduling delays.

Sand for replenishing Sandbridge Beach is coming from the Sandbridge Shoal, a site a few miles offshore. Contractors will widen the beach up to 90 feet and raise it to six feet.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will start mobilizing equipment at Little Island Park. The project will stretch from the Dam Neck Fleet Training Center to Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge.

Work to replenish Sandbridge Beach was scheduled to start last year, but the Corps said that plan was delayed due to a government shutdown and the need to complete other work at a resort area before hurricane season.

The project is scheduled to continue through May. The same beach was replenished in 2003, 2007 and 2013.

