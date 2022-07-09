Women's March Protesting for Abortion Rights Outside of White House

Women’s March is protesting for abortion rights outside of the White House Saturday. The protest comes just two weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, changing abortion access in the U.S.

After the Supreme Court released the decision on abortion access the group's organizers promised a "Summer of Rage." Saturday's protest is one of several civil disobedience events planned for this summer.

“Are you outraged? Are you disgusted? Are you ready to throw down?” the invite for Saturday’s protest read.

Women’s March is a women-led organization that aims to create social change. The group was training a "full house" of people in civil disobedience Friday evening.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“We're putting our bodies on the line at the White House RIGHT NOW,” Women's March tweeted.

Our rights can't wait!



We're putting our bodies on the line at the White House RIGHT NOW. Let's show President Biden there are millions more who want him to declare a state of emergency and protect abortion access NOW.



Sign the petition: https://t.co/CCye8MkMRQ pic.twitter.com/pmPMQHDAFT — Women's March (@womensmarch) July 9, 2022

In June, Women's March demonstrators climbed a crane on North Capitol Street to call on the Biden administration "to take some definitive action to support and protect abortion access." The event started the civil disobedience acts the group plans to continue for the rest of summer.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.