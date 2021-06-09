Women Wearing Animal Onesies Wanted for Shoplifting Multiple Times in Stafford County

Deputies are still searching for two women wanted for allegedly shoplifting from several stores while wearing “pajamas and animal onesies” in Stafford County, the sheriff’s office said.

The women are both wanted for shoplifting at a Walmart on Feb. 7, after a loss prevention employee reported them. They were featured in a Facebook post as the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office’s #WantedoftheWeek.

The deputy who arrived at the Walmart "located the two females and immediately suspected they were tied to several cases of shopliftings,” the post reads. “He was aware of security footage showing two females, matching their descriptions, wearing pajamas and animal onesies during multiple thefts.”

The suspects are Baltimore resident Katherine Ibarra, 32, who was wearing a polar bear onesie at the time of the theft and Ruther Glen resident Kristy Eura, 36, who was in a gray onesie, the sheriff's office said.

According to authorities, “Ibarra was released and advised warrants for her arrest would be pending as he continued to investigate the previous shopliftings.” She is wanted for four counts of larceny.

Eura allegedly provided a false identification before fleeing the scene. She is wanted for identity fraud, providing false identification to law enforcement, obstruction of justice, and five counts of larceny-3rd or subsequent offense.

More information about the previous thefts were not provided.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400. Tips can also be submitted by texting STAFFORD + the tip to 274-637.