Woman's body found in dumpster in Northeast DC

Someone killed a woman before her body was discovered inside a dumpster in Northeast D.C. on Saturday, police say.

Donella Bryan, 62, was found dead in the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue NE, police said.

Officers went to the area just after 8 a.m. because someone reported seeing an unconscious person in the dumpster, police said.

D.C. Fire and EMS also responded and pronounced Bryan, of Northeast D.C., dead at the scene.

A medical examiner ruled on Sunday her death was a homicide. She died from blunt force trauma and asphyxiation.

Police have not given any further information or said if there are any suspects in the case.

Investigators are asking anyone who knows something to call (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a $25,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a homicide.