Woman Working at 7-Eleven Fatally Shot in Waldorf

A woman working at a convenience store in Waldorf, Maryland, was fatally shot early Thursday by a man who announced a robbery, officials say.

The woman, who was not immediately identified, was killed at the 7-Eleven in the 3300 block of Middleton Road, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said.

The call came in shortly after 1 a.m. It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooter took anything.

Investigators were on the scene, searching for evidence. Surveillance cameras could be seen outside.

No information on a suspect was immediately released. The sheriff’s office is expected to give an update soon.

