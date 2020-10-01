Charles County

Woman Working at 7-Eleven Fatally Shot in Waldorf

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman working at a convenience store in Waldorf, Maryland, was fatally shot early Thursday by a man who announced a robbery, officials say.

The woman, who was not immediately identified, was killed at the 7-Eleven in the 3300 block of Middleton Road, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said. 

The call came in shortly after 1 a.m. It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooter took anything. 

Investigators were on the scene, searching for evidence. Surveillance cameras could be seen outside.

No information on a suspect was immediately released. The sheriff’s office is expected to give an update soon.

