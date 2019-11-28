Woman With Marijuana, Edibles Nearly Drives Into Crash Scene on I-495: Police

A woman driving with marijuana edibles in her car nearly drove into a five-car crash scene along northbound Interstate 495 in Fairfax County, Virginia, Thanksgiving morning, police say.

Virginia State Police said troopers were still investigating and working to clear a crash caused by a suspected DUI driver going the wrong way on the Beltway's Inner Loop when another car drove into the area that was closed off for the crash investigation about 7:45 a.m. Thursday.

A trooper stopped the vehicle to prevent it from driving into the crash site and saw a large amount of marijuana in plain view when the driver asked how to get around the scene, state police said.

About 3.5 ounces of marijuana and a "large quantity of marijuana edibles" was found inside the car, according to state police.

The driver, 34-year-old Samantha Markos, of Temple Hills, Maryland, was charged with reckless driving and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.