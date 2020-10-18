Woman With Autism Is Missing From Chesapeake, Endangered, Police Say

A 29-year-old woman with autism has been missing from Chesapeake, Virginia, since Saturday night and state police are seeking help from the public.

Virginia State Police issued an endangered missing adult alert on Sunday afternoon regarding the disappearance of Jamile Johnay Hill. Hill is 4-foot-8, weighs 170 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, black shorts and black tennis shoes.

Hill was last seen on Grant Street in Chesapeake at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

She is “autistic and therefore considered to be in danger, and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety,” police said.

Anyone with information on Hill’s whereabouts is asked to call 757-382-6161, or visit vasenioralert.com.

