Woman Wielding Baseball Bat Arrested Near US Capitol: Police

By NBC Washington Staff

Liu Jie/Xinhua via Getty Images

A woman wielding a baseball bat near the U.S. Capitol bit an officer and was arrested Friday, police say. 

Olivia Romano, 25, was taken into U.S. Capitol Police custody, the department said. 

Officers encountered Romano on First Street SW, just west of the Capitol, at about 9:30 a.m. She “appeared agitated” and was carrying the bat, police said in a statement. She began to yell at officers. 

“When she raised the bat, the officers attempted to take it. In that moment, the woman became combative and bit one of the officers,” police said. 

Charges against Romano are pending. It wasn’t immediately clear if she had a lawyer.

Information on any officer injuries was not immediately released.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

