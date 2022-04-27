Washington DC

Woman Who Said She Threw Out Baby Son's Body Found Stabbed to Death in DC

LaDonia Boggs's son, Kyon Jones, went missing in D.C. in 2021. Boggs later said he died and she threw his body 'in the trash'

By Pat Collins, News4 Reporter

NBC Washington

A woman was found stabbed to death in Northeast D.C. Wednesday — nearly a year after she admitted to putting the body of her dead 2-month-old son in a dumpster.

LaDonia Boggs, 39, was found dead in the doorway of an apartment in the 1500 block of Benning Road NE just before 3 a.m., D.C. police said.

In May 2021, Boggs' infant son, Kyon Jones, was reported missing. The case was widely publicized.

A week after his disappearance, Boggs said in an interview with a missing persons advocate that she rolled over on the baby while sleeping in bed.

“He was ‘sleep on my chest and when I woke up, he wasn’t breathing anymore, because he was just that small. He was only 2 months old. He was a premature baby,” she said. 

Boggs said she panicked and felt afraid.

“I came back in the house and got a blanket and his car seat, and wrapped it up and took it outside and just throwed it in the trash,” she said.

Officers and cadaver dogs searched a landfill in Charles City County, Virginia, but they never found the baby's body.

Boggs was eventually charged with tampering with evidence and was awaiting trial in the case.

Police are investigating Boggs' death and said it's unknown at this time if it has anything to do with her son's death.

