Woman walking dog hit and killed by teen driver in Manassas

A woman walking her dog in Manassas, Virginia, died after she was hit Tuesday night by a car driven by a 16-year-old boy, authorities say.

Son Ae Willis, of Manassas, was the victim, Prince William County police said Wednesday morning. She was 76.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The teen was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe west on Hoadly Road near Token Valley Road when he hit Willis, who was trying to cross Hoadly Road.

Officers responded at about 9:50 p.m. and Willis was pronounced dead on the scene. Her dog was not injured. The driver remained at the scene and also was uninjured.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

No information on a possible cause for the crash was immediately released.

There was no crosswalk where Willis was hit, police said.

Investigators asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact police.

Get the D.C. area's top news and weather delivered to your inbox every morning. Sign up for First & 4Most, our free newsletter.