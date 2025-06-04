Prince William County

Woman walking dog hit and killed by teen driver in Manassas

Son Ae Willis died after she was hit by a 16-year-old driver on Hoadly Road late Tuesday, police said.

By Annika Duneja

prince william county police car
Prince William County Police Department

A woman walking her dog in Manassas, Virginia, died after she was hit Tuesday night by a car driven by a 16-year-old boy, authorities say.

Son Ae Willis, of Manassas, was the victim, Prince William County police said Wednesday morning. She was 76.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The teen was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe west on Hoadly Road near Token Valley Road when he hit Willis, who was trying to cross Hoadly Road.

Officers responded at about 9:50 p.m. and Willis was pronounced dead on the scene. Her dog was not injured. The driver remained at the scene and also was uninjured.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

No information on a possible cause for the crash was immediately released.

There was no crosswalk where Willis was hit, police said.

Investigators asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact police.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

changing minds 1 hour ago

How a nonprofit uses grandparents' wisdom to aide in mental wellness

Trump administration 2 hours ago

‘Nightmare experience': Georgetown scholar detained by ICE speaks about arrest

Get the D.C. area's top news and weather delivered to your inbox every morning. Sign up for First & 4Most, our free newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Prince William CountyManassas
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us