Woman Visiting Capitol Heights for Grandson's Funeral Shot Near Family Home

A woman visiting Prince George’s County, Maryland, for her grandson’s funeral was shot and killed Tuesday just steps from her family’s home.

Lydia Carrillo was in a car in the 600 block of Drum Avenue in Capitol Heights at about 9 p.m. when she was shot, according to the Capitol Heights police.

“She loved all her children, she spoiled everybody the same way,” her daughter Patricia Carrillo said.

Lydia Carrillo was visiting from El Salvador. Her grandson Moises died in a car crash on the Beltway near the van Dorn interchange on Saturday.

In less than a week, Patricia Carrillo lost her mother and son. She now has to plan another funeral.

“She wanted to sleep over here and support me for losing my son, and she’s not here no more,” Patricia Carrillo said.

Lydia’s son-in-law said his family is shattered.

“I lost my son, now I lost my grandma, I can’t understand you know,” he said.

“What was the purpose, like that’s my main question? Like where did this come from? It just feels like it’s all been targeted, it feels like that, and we honestly, we have a lot of questions about this,” her granddaughter Daniela Martinez said.

Capitol Heights Police are working to find a suspect and motive. They told News4 the investigation will be more difficult because there is not a lot of surveillance video from the incident.

Police said the shooting was highly unusual.