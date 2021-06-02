lgbtq

Woman Treated for Burns After Slurs, Attack Outside Maryland Store

The victim told officials she was in the parking lot of a HomeGoods store when people in a car yelled homophobic remarks and threw something at her

By Associated Press

Harford County Sheriff's Office squad car
Harford County Sheriff's Office

A woman was treated for apparent chemical burns after she said two people yelled homophobic remarks and threw a liquid at her, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Baltimore County woman told deputies that it happened in the HomeGoods store parking lot in Abingdon on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release posted on social media. The woman said two people in a small black car yelled homophobic remarks at her, then threw an unknown liquid at her before driving off.

At first, the woman believed the liquid was water and she continued with her day, but an hour later, her skin began itching and she went to a local urgent care for treatment of what appeared to be chemical burns.

She reported the incident to police that night.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

