Woman Suspected in Series of Arsons in Shaw: DC Fire Department

D.C. fire investigators are seeking a woman suspected in a number of arsons in the Shaw neighborhood, officials said Monday.

Photos distributed by DC Fire and EMS show a young woman walking on a sidewalk wearing a backpack and face mask. In one image, she looks over her shoulder.

She is suspected of setting several fires overnight in Shaw over the course of two weeks, the fire department said in a statement. “Common combustibles” were set ablaze.

"Fortunately, these incendiary fires have yet to cause injuries or damage to structures,” the department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the arson tip line at 202-673-ARSON, or Fire Investigator Tomi Rucker at 202-904-6232. Tips may be made anonymously.

