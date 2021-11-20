Woman Struck, Killed While Crossing Street in Silver Spring

A woman was struck and killed while walking on a marked crosswalk in Silver Spring, Maryland, Friday, according to Montgomery County police.

Authorities said that at around 8:22 a.m., a pedestrian was crossing Georgia Avenue at Mason Street in the Wheaton neighborhood when she was struck by the driver of a blue 2006 Toyota Camry.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The victim, 50-year-old Silver Spring resident Sharon Lanette Adams, died at a hospital, police said.

The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. It is unclear what charges, if any, they will face.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash, and anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 240-773-6620.