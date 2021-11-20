pedestrian death

Woman Struck, Killed While Crossing Street in Silver Spring

By Briana Trujillo

A woman was struck and killed while walking on a marked crosswalk in Silver Spring, Maryland, Friday, according to Montgomery County police.

Authorities said that at around 8:22 a.m., a pedestrian was crossing Georgia Avenue at Mason Street in the Wheaton neighborhood when she was struck by the driver of a blue 2006 Toyota Camry.

The victim, 50-year-old Silver Spring resident Sharon Lanette Adams, died at a hospital, police said.

The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. It is unclear what charges, if any, they will face.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash, and anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 240-773-6620.

