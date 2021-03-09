TRAFFIC

Woman Struck, Killed on B-W Parkway; Lanes Closed Near MD-202

Extended closures are expected for a police investigation

By Sophia Barnes

Police lights against a dark sky
A pedestrian was struck and killed on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Prince George’s County Tuesday morning, and extended closures are expected, police say.

A woman was near the parkway (MD-295) and Maryland Route 202 about 4:30 a.m. when she was hit, U.S. Park Police say. The striking driver stayed on the scene, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the crash site, police said.

All northbound lanes on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway near MD-202 are expected to be closed for an extended period of time during the investigation.

Delays were reported on southbound lanes of the B-W Parkway due to rubbernecking, Maryland authorities said.

Police were directing traffic onto MD-202 in the area.

